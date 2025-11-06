Highland Radio’s listenership continues to grow according to the latest JNLR/IPSOS survey

Highland Radio has once again cemented its position as the North West’s most listened-to radio station.

Release in full –

Highland Radio Continues to Lead the Way — Ireland’s No.1 for Market Share and Growing Stronger and Stronger

With the highest market share in Ireland at an incredible 65.2%, Highland Radio stands unmatched in its ability to keep listeners tuned in longer than any other independent station in the country. This remarkable 3.4% increase in share underlines the station’s unrivalled connection with its audience and its growing dominance in Irish broadcasting.

Listenership continues to rise, with 82% of the population (95,000 people) tuning in weekly and 58.5% (68,000 adults) listening daily — representing steady growth of 2,000 weekly listeners and 1,000 daily listeners since the last survey.

Weekend Listenership also continues to be strong.

Highland Radio’s success story is one of momentum and strength — growing from strength to strength thanks to:

The unwavering support of our loyal listeners,

The trust and investment of our valued advertisers, and

The dedication, creativity, and commitment of our exceptional team.

As Highland Radio continues to set the standard and lead Irish broadcasting into the future, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our community for being at the heart of our success.

Source: JNLR/Ipsos 2025-3 (Oct ‘24 – Sep ‘25)