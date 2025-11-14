Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday November 14th

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday November 14th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday November 14th

14 November 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Donegal man with previous convictions of rape and stalking sentenced to five years in prison for rape

14 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police investigating Derry ‘homophobic hate crime’ find no such crime occurred

14 November 2025
donegal family resource centre
News, Top Stories

7 Donegal Family Resource Centres to receive shared funding of over €100,000

14 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday November 14th

14 November 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Donegal man with previous convictions of rape and stalking sentenced to five years in prison for rape

14 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police investigating Derry ‘homophobic hate crime’ find no such crime occurred

14 November 2025
donegal family resource centre
News, Top Stories

7 Donegal Family Resource Centres to receive shared funding of over €100,000

14 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 November 2025
Patrick McGowan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr supports new government fund to buy second-hand homes

14 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube