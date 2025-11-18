Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday November 18th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday November 18th……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-11-18 174029
News, Top Stories

Yellow snow and ice warning in place from midnight tonight

18 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday November 18th

18 November 2025
Pat The Cope Gallagher
Top Stories, News

Donegal TD welcomes funding for school science labs

18 November 2025
Buncrana Leisure 2
News, Top Stories

€2 million announced to progress the design of the new Buncrana Leisure Centre

18 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-11-18 174029
News, Top Stories

Yellow snow and ice warning in place from midnight tonight

18 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday November 18th

18 November 2025
Pat The Cope Gallagher
Top Stories, News

Donegal TD welcomes funding for school science labs

18 November 2025
Buncrana Leisure 2
News, Top Stories

€2 million announced to progress the design of the new Buncrana Leisure Centre

18 November 2025
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Derry-Dublin PSO to receive €2 million under the Shared Island Initiative

18 November 2025
government buildings
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris moves to Finance as South Donegal TD Frank Feighan returns to junior ministerial ranks

18 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube