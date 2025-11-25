Donegal to play Derry and Fermanagh in McKenna Cup

The Dr McKenna Cup returns in early January and Donegal have been drawn in Section C along with Derry and Fermanagh.

The fixture schedule still has to be confirmed by Ulster GAA but Donegal will have one home and one away game.

The first game will be played on Sunday 4th January.

Tyrone have been placed in Section A along with Armagh and Down while Section B is made up of Antrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

The winners of each section and the best runner up will make the semi finals.

The competition was dropped for 2025, along with other pre-season tournaments, due to a condensed inter-county season.

The Ulster counties will also be keeping a close eye on the provincial draws for next season, they will be held on Thursday evening.