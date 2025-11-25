Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal to play Derry and Fermanagh in McKenna Cup

The Dr McKenna Cup returns in early January and Donegal have been drawn in Section C along with Derry and Fermanagh.

The fixture schedule still has to be confirmed by Ulster GAA but Donegal will have one home and one away game.

The first game will be played on Sunday 4th January.

Tyrone have been placed in Section A along with Armagh and Down while Section B is made up of Antrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

The winners of each section and the best runner up will make the semi finals.

The competition was dropped for 2025, along with other pre-season tournaments, due to a condensed inter-county season.

The Ulster counties will also be keeping a close eye on the provincial draws for next season, they will be held on Thursday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News

Worker dies in incident at Tayto site in Meath

25 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Burst water mains repairs in Crolly and surrounding areas to last until 2am

25 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday November 25th

25 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced in Derry court for drugs possession and supply offences

25 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News

Worker dies in incident at Tayto site in Meath

25 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Burst water mains repairs in Crolly and surrounding areas to last until 2am

25 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday November 25th

25 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced in Derry court for drugs possession and supply offences

25 November 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Motorists escape injury following Letterkenny road traffic collision

25 November 2025
589266952_25864983836441987_5670393845554698103_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hundreds left without service due to broken phone line on N56

25 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube