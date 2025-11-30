Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Death of former manager of Donegal County Council

Former Donegal County Manager Michael McLoone has died.

Mr McLoone served as County Manager from 1994 until 2010, and oversaw a number of groundbreaking initiatives, including the construction of Public Services Centres in Carndonagh, Donegal Town, Dungloe,  Letterkenny and Milford.

During his time at the helm at County House, he chaired a number of initiatives, including the task force established in the wake of the closure of Fruit of the Loom’s Donegal factories.

He also served as Chair of the board of what was then Letterkenny Regional Technical College, overseeing its redesignation as Letterkenny Institute of Technology in 1997.

Prior to his taking up the Donegal County Council position, Michael McLoone had served as CEO of Beaumonth Hospital in Dublin, and was later appointed to the Board of the HSE by the then Health Minister Michael Martin. He also served on the board of the Blood Transfusion Service.

A native of Ballyshannon, Mr McLoone was an accomplished Gaelic Footballer, playing for Aodh Rua, and being named on the Donegal team of the Millennium at wing forward.

He also represented Ulster in the Railway Cup.

Mr McLoone is survived by his wife Imelda, sons, Michael, David, Philip and daughter Caroline.

He’ll be buried in Ballyshannon on Wednesday.

