Donegal County Council celebrates diaspora connections in festive message

As Christmas and the new year approaches, it once again brings a treasured opportunity for families and friends to reunite, to share joy, and to create lasting memories together.

Each year, Ireland welcomes hundreds of thousands of people home for the festive season, a heart-warming tradition that continues to connect generations across the globe. Yet, we know that not everyone can make the journey home. Our thoughts are with those unable to return, and with all who continue to face challenges around the world in 2025, including those affected by ongoing conflicts, displacement, and hardship.

#LoveDonegal Day, a highlight of 2025, continues to grow from strength to strength and be an incredible success story shared around the globe. Once again, the pride, creativity and spirit of Donegal shone brightly to a global audience. The response from near and far was a powerful reminder of the deep affection and connection our diaspora continues to hold for this special county.

This festive season, we also take time to remember loved ones who are no longer with us. May their memory bring comfort and peace during this time of reflection and togetherness.

Wherever in the world you are celebrating, I wish you and your family good health, joy, and peace this Christmas. May 2026 bring happiness, fulfilment, and success in all that you do.

Nollaig Shona agus Athbhliain faoi Mhaise Daoibh.