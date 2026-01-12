Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday 12th January

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday 12th January

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

siptu logo
News, Top Stories

SIPTU HSE Home Support HCAs vote for strike action in Donegal

12 January 2026
_96732637_denisdonaldson.jpg
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister assures Donaldson case remains active and open

12 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday 12th January

12 January 2026
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal Cllr gives update on water services on Gola island

12 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

siptu logo
News, Top Stories

SIPTU HSE Home Support HCAs vote for strike action in Donegal

12 January 2026
_96732637_denisdonaldson.jpg
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister assures Donaldson case remains active and open

12 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday 12th January

12 January 2026
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal Cllr gives update on water services on Gola island

12 January 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH remains extremely busy as INMO expresses concerns at ED overcrowding nationally

12 January 2026
poots
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes paid in NI Assembly to Joe Byrne and Mary Bradley

12 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube