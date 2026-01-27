Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai concerned for well being of missing Donegal woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37 year old woman missing from Donegal.

Kelly McConnell was last seen at the Market Square in  Letterkenny at 1:30 yesterday (Monday)  morning.

She was wearing a black top with a black and white skirt.

Kelly is described as being approximately 5 foot in height, of a slim build with blonde hair.

Gardaí and Kelly’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

