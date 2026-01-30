Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI say missing woman may be in Derry

Police say they continue to be concerned for the welfare of missing person, 21-year-old Kayleigh Girvan, who they believe may now be in Derry.

The concern comes after Kayleigh is believed to have travelled to Belfast, specifically the Great Victoria Street area on Sunday, 25th January.

Kayleigh has since been sighted in Derry, with the most recent sighting of Kayleigh in the William Street area of the city on Thursday, 29 January, at around 5pm. Police also believe Kayleigh is in the company of a male.

Kayleigh, who also has links to the Ballymena and Lurgan areas, is described as slim-medium build, with long dark hair, blue eyes and is approximately 5 foot tall. A description of what she was last seen wearing is not available.

