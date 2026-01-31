Kerry name team to face Donegal in Ballyshannon

Kerry have named their team to face Donegal in the second round game of the National Football League Division One in Ballyshannon on Sunday afternoon.

Their are eight changes to the team they named to face Roscommon in their league opener with Shane Ryan replacing Shane Murphy in nets, Paul Murphy comes in for Evan Looney in the full back line, Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Gavin White come into the half back line for Armin Henrich and Tadhg Morley, Mark O’Shea is named in midfield ahead of Liam Smith, Graham O’Sullivan replaces Micheál Burns in the half forward line, with Paudie Clifford and Dylan Geaney coming into the full forward line taking the places of Tómas Kennedy and Tony Brosnan respectively.

You can see the Kerry line up in full below:

The game throws in at 1:30 and we will have full live match commentary from the game.