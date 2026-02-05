Podcast Preview – Journalist and writer Brighid ‘Biddy’ McLaughlin on the Irish justice system

On this week’s Greg Hughes Podcast we have a powerful conversation with renowned journalist Brighid ‘Biddy’ McLaughlin. Most know her for her sharp columns, but in her new book, Tales of a Patchwork Life, she chronicles the devastating 2006 murder of her sister, Siobhan, at the hands of Brian Kearney.

In the podcast, Biddy pulls no punches regarding Ireland’s justice system—discussing the ‘cushy’ reality of life behind bars for killers, the grueling cycle of parole hearings, and why she is now campaigning for ‘life to mean life’ to protect grieving families.

Here is an extended preview of the Podcast released on Friday morning at 11am