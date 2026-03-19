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News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 19th

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 19th……………..

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News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 19th

19 March 2026
White truck on a highway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hauliers threaten countrywide blockades if action isn’t taken on fuel prices

19 March 2026
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45 Commencement Notices issued in Donegal last month

19 March 2026
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Seagate to create 80 new jobs in Derry

19 March 2026
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News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 19th

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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