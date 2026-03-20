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Derry Police issue urgent appeals for two separate missing person cases

Police in Derry have issued two separate missing person appeals this morning. In both cases they have expressed concerns for the persons well being.

The first relates to 25-year-old William Manners, also known as William Boyd. He was last seen at Altnagelvin Hospital at 10:30pm last night. William is 5ft 8in tall, with a slim build and short, dirty fair hair. It is believed he was wearing a dark blue Adidas hoodie.

Meanwhile, an appeal has also been issued for 21-year-old Emma Coyle. Emma is 5ft 1in tall, with a slim build and blonde hair, and has tattoos on her fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

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