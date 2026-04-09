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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, April 9th

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, April 9th

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Fuel protest from Bridgend to Mannorcunningham gets under way

9 April 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, April 9th

9 April 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
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Business Matters, Ep 291 – New Letterkenny Chamber President Karoline Sweeney of Castle Grove House

9 April 2026
Creeslough Collage
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Justice Minister meets with Creeslough victims’ families for the first time

9 April 2026
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Fuel protest from Bridgend to Mannorcunningham gets under way

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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, April 9th

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Water issues affecting tourism on Gola Island

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Inflation at its highest level since January 2024

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