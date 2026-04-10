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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, April 10th

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, April 10th

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met-eireann
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Fresh Donegal weather warning from midnight

10 April 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, April 10th

10 April 2026
fuel protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel protestors turned away from Government meeting

10 April 2026
Gritter
News

Select gritting routes to be treated tomorrow

10 April 2026
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met-eireann
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Fresh Donegal weather warning from midnight

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News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, April 10th

10 April 2026
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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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