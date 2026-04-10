Update due today on Garda investigation into Leitrim man’s death

Gardai are due to give an update today on the investigation into the death of Liam Farrell.

The 87 year old died after being found unresponsive at the back door of his home in Leitrim in January 2020.

His cause of death was recorded as a heart attack, but his family say he was bruised, covered in blood and had no shoes or socks on when he was found.

A review into the initial investigation was ordered by Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly last year, and its understood Mr. Farrell’s body is to be exhumed as part of that review.