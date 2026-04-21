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Over €243,000 allocated for Donegal heritage sites

Archaeological sites across County Donegal are to benefit from over €243,000 in funding under the 2026 Community Monuments Fund.

Five local projects have been approved, including works at Assaroe Abbey in Ballyshannon and O’Donnell Castle at Lough Eske.

The funding will support conservation, accessibility and climate resilience, with all works due to be completed by October 2026.

The five successful applicants in County Donegal for 2026 are:

Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo for conservation works at the old church and graveyard, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair (€70,935).

Ballyshannon Regeneration Group for essential repairs and conservation of Assaroe Abbey ruins, Ballyshannon (€91,615).

Lough Eske Heritage and Community Group for the preparation of a Conservation Management Plan for O’Donnell Castle, Lougheaske Demesne (€29,839).

Dunkineely Community CLG for the creation of Dunkineely Digital Heritage Trail (€21,402).

Donegal GAP Heritage and History CLG for the preparation of a Visitor Access Management Plan at Doon Fort, Portnoo (€29,945).

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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