Investigation into Glenties boat theft

Gardai are investigating the theft of a boat which had been moored at Gweebara Bridge, Glenties.

The 14-foot white Darragh boat, which was double-skinned with no writing on it, is believed to have been stolen at some point between 2pm on Wednesday, the 3rd of June, and 5pm on Friday, the 5th of June.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have observed this boat being moved or in transit to contact them.

Those with relevant information in relation to the theft of this boat or its current location are asked to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.