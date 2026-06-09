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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 9th:

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Concerns raised over possible protests in Derry tonight

9 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 9th

9 June 2026
boat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mystery solved after Donegal boat theft turns out to be drifting incident

9 June 2026
IMG_3746
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Fresh appointments announced in Letterkenny-Milford and Donegal Municipal Districts

9 June 2026
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Concerns raised over possible protests in Derry tonight

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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (1)
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 9th

9 June 2026
boat
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Mystery solved after Donegal boat theft turns out to be drifting incident

9 June 2026
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Over 10,000 learner drivers now on Donegal roads

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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