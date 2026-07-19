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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Dylan Browne McMonagle achieves 500th career victory

Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle reached a significant milestone this afternoon, securing the 500th victory of his career.

Fresh off yesterday’s glory in the Irish Oaks, the Donegal rider didn’t waste any time hitting the historic landmark.

He sealed his 500th winner in the 2:10 race at The Curragh Racecourse, piloting the 7/2 shot Star Performer to a brilliant victory for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien.

It proved to be another highly productive and consistent afternoon for the reigning Irish Champion Jockey.

Following his milestone win, Browne McMonagle secured a fourth-place finish in the 3:50 race on board Sanctijude.

He then lined up in the afternoon’s feature event, the Group 2 Curragh Cup at 4:25, where he guided the heavily favored 4/6 shot Al Riffa to a third-place finish.

The Letterkenny man wrapped up the weekend’s work by coming close to another win in the 5:00 race, driving the 8/1 outsider Seven Nation Army home to a second-place finish.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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