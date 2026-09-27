Cork 20 Rally: Eamonn Kelly claims podium spot as Eddie Doherty comes out on top

Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy have won the Cork 20 Rally.

The pair, in a Skoda Fabia RS, finished 48.8 seconds ahead of Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their GR Yaris Rally 2S.

Donegal driver Eamonn Kelly and co-driver Niall Burns made up the rest of the top 3 in their Yaris a further 7.5 seconds back on the leaders.

Donegal drivers David Kelly and Matthew Boyle were 5th and 7th respectively – Desi Henry finished 10th.

Here’s the overall top 10 from the Cork 20 Rally…

Aaron and Caolán Reid won the Irish Junior Tarmac Rally Championship after coming out on top in Class 16 of the Cork 20 Rally yesterday.

The Gartan brothers knew they needed a top 4 finish in Cork to be crowned National Junior Champions and they claimed the title in style as they finished top of the pile.