FAI Junior Cup, Ulster Shield & Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 18/10/26

FAI Junior Cup Results
Rathmullan Celtic 3-5 Illies Celtic
Ballybofey United 2-2 Letterkenny Rovers (Ballybofey won 4-2 on penalties)
Fanad United 3-2 Donegal Town
Castlefin Celtic 0-2 Bonagee United
Milford United 2-2 St Catherines FC (St. Catherine’s won 6-5 on penalties)
Glenea United 0-3 Clonmany Shamrocks
Carn FC 4-3 Culdaff FC
Blayney Rovers 3-2 QPS
Ulster Shield Results
Moville Celtic 6-1 Kildrum Tigers
Drumkeen United 3-2 Lagan Harps
Dunfanaghy Youths 4-3 Sea Rovers FC
Cranford FC v Drumoghill
Dunree Res 4-0 Illies Res
Culdaff Res 2-5 Rashenny FC
Carn Youths 4-0 Redcastle Res
Aileach Res 7-2 Cockhill Colts
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division Results
Keadue Rovers 1-0 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 6-0 Kerrykeel 71
Domestic Appliance Services D1
Gweedore United 2-2 Gweedore Celtic
Raphoe Town 3-1 Drumoghill