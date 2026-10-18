Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Concert 2026

Galway Getaway

Road Safety Radio

Local Hero Search

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

FAI Junior Cup, Ulster Shield & Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 18/10/26

FAI Junior Cup Results

Rathmullan Celtic 3-5 Illies Celtic

Ballybofey United 2-2 Letterkenny Rovers (Ballybofey won 4-2 on penalties)

Fanad United 3-2 Donegal Town

Castlefin Celtic 0-2 Bonagee United

Milford United 2-2 St Catherines FC (St. Catherine’s won 6-5 on penalties)

Glenea United 0-3 Clonmany Shamrocks

Carn FC 4-3 Culdaff FC

Blayney Rovers 3-2 QPS

 

Ulster Shield Results

Moville Celtic 6-1 Kildrum Tigers

Drumkeen United 3-2 Lagan Harps

Dunfanaghy Youths 4-3 Sea Rovers FC

Cranford FC v Drumoghill

Dunree Res 4-0 Illies Res

Culdaff Res 2-5 Rashenny FC

Carn Youths 4-0 Redcastle Res

Aileach Res 7-2 Cockhill Colts

 

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division Results

Keadue Rovers 1-0 Cappry Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 6-0 Kerrykeel 71

 

Domestic Appliance Services D1

Gweedore United 2-2 Gweedore Celtic

Raphoe Town 3-1 Drumoghill

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Police in Derry appealing for information following reports of vehicle tampering and theft

18 October 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach insists Government is not ‘caving in’ to trade union demands

18 October 2026
bridgend car
News, Top Stories

Gardaí deploy stinger device and seize car in Bridgend

18 October 2026
853760494_1157894566805190_6871701007671807495_n
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council ask people not to dress up their pets for Halloween

18 October 2026
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Police in Derry appealing for information following reports of vehicle tampering and theft

18 October 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach insists Government is not ‘caving in’ to trade union demands

18 October 2026
bridgend car
News, Top Stories

Gardaí deploy stinger device and seize car in Bridgend

18 October 2026
853760494_1157894566805190_6871701007671807495_n
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council ask people not to dress up their pets for Halloween

18 October 2026
garda
News

Man dies following Dublin assault

18 October 2026
Gritter
News

Gritters out on Donegal roads again tomorrow morning

18 October 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube