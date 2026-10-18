GT Racing: Reece Barr part of Bronze Cup winning team in Portimao

The trio of Kiern Jewiss, Charles Dawson and Donegal native Reece Barr have taken victory in the Bronze Cup for 2Seas Motorsport in the season-ending GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup at Portimão in Portugal.

Jewiss, Dawson & Barr, in their Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO, claimed the class win in the three-hour race at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

The result gives 2Seas Motorsport a Bronze Cup victory in the final race of the 2026 Endurance Cup season, with Jewiss, Dawson and Barr finishing their weekend on the top step of the class podium.