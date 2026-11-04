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The Outlet

Road Safety Radio – Playing chicken 04/11/26

Highland Radio is one of 21 independent radio stations across Ireland taking part in Road Safety Radio.

Join Donna-Marie Doherty on the last Saturday of every month as she speaks to road safety professionals, politicians and those sharing their own experiences on the roads of Donegal.

You’ll also hear highlights from the programme throughout your regular listening.

A driver has been left shaken after children reportedly lay in the road in front of oncoming traffic in a Strabane housing estate.

The dangerous game of ‘chicken’ involves jumping out of the way at the last moment.

Cllr Jason Barr says it is not an isolated incident and is appealing for the behaviour to stop before someone is seriously hurt:

We want to hear from you. If you have a story, experience or concern about road safety in Donegal, get in touch and be part of the conversation by emailing donnamarie@highlandradio.com.

Road Safety Radio is funded by Coimisiún na Meán’s News Reporting Scheme, in conjunction with the IBI.

Listen back to past programmes HERE.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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