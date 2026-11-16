The Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Award Scheme 2027 is now open for applications.

The scheme, administered by Donegal County Council, is intended to support community groups, organisations, artists and creative practitioners to develop collaborative projects that celebrate culture, creativity, biodiversity and heritage while increasing participation and engagement across Donegal.

The Creative Ireland Programme is a national initiative that encourages communities to explore, develop and celebrate creativity. In Donegal, the programme is delivered through the Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023-2027, which supports collaborative projects that enhance community life and strengthen connections through culture and creativity.

A total of 25 project awards of €2,000 each will be available under the scheme.

Successful projects must take place between January and September next year.

The council says the scheme welcomes a broad range of creative and cultural initiatives that align with the objectives of the Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy. Applications should focus on supporting and delivering collaboration and engagement rather than on individual practice.

Applications must be submitted no later than 4.00pm on Friday 18 December 2026.

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Release in full –

Press Release

16.11.26

Donegal Culture and Creativity Project Awards 2027

Applications Open for Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards 2027

Donegal County Council is inviting applications for the Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards 2027, a funding initiative supported by the Creative Ireland Programme.

The awards scheme, administered by Donegal County Council, aims to support community groups, organisations, artists and creative practitioners to develop collaborative projects that celebrate culture, creativity, biodiversity and heritage while increasing participation and engagement across County Donegal.

The Creative Ireland Programme is a national initiative that encourages communities to explore, develop and celebrate creativity. In Donegal, the programme is delivered through the Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023-2027, which supports collaborative projects that enhance community life and strengthen connections through culture and creativity.

A total of 25 project awards of €2,000 each will be available under the scheme. Projects funded through this programme must take place between January and September 2027. The scheme welcomes a broad range of creative and cultural initiatives that align with the objectives of the Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy. Applications should focus on supporting and delivering collaboration and engagement rather than on individual practice.

Applications will be accepted from Friday 13 November 2026 and must be submitted no later than 4.00pm on Friday 18 December 2026.

Applications are welcome in both Irish and English and will only be accepted online through Submit.com at: https://donegalcoco.submit.com/show/116 (English) and https://donegalcoco.submit.com/show/117 (Irish).

Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the programme guidelines before submitting an application.

To assist prospective applicants, Donegal County Council will host an online information session on Tuesday 1st December 2026 at 7.00pm. The session will be delivered by Daithí Ramsay, Creative Communities Engagement Officer, and will provide an overview of the scheme along with guidance on the application process.

Anyone wishing to attend the information session can register by emailing creativeireland@donegalcoco.ie