Donegal and Ulster’s Sam McColgan was named Wheelchair Camogie Player of the Year at the inaugural Wheelchair Hurling & Camogie All-Star Awards in Croke Park last night.

Burt native McColgan was shortlisted alongside Laois’ Nicola Cushen and Ellie Sheehy of Limerick.

Players, families, coaches, volunteers and officials from all four provinces gathered to celebrate the 2026 season. Donegal native Eric Roberts was MC for the evening.

GAA President Jarlath Burns and Camogie Association President Brian Molloy attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the GAA for All Committee, chaired by Tanya Roberts Browne, for its work in supporting the continued development of wheelchair hurling and camogie.