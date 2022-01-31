Update: Council meeting adjourned until next Monday

The monthly meeting Donegal County Council has been suspended until next Monday.
It follows the taking of a recorded vote which saw Councillor Frank McBrearty suspended from all Council Municipal District and Committee meetings for one month.
The monthly meeting Donegal County Council has been suspended until next Monday.
It follows the taking of a recorded vote which saw Councillor Frank McBrearty suspended from all Council Municipal District and Committee meetings for one month.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland