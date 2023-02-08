Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach urges TG4 to communicate with Creeslough families

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dail this afternoon that while he would be very reluctant to tell TG4 what to do with regards to a broadcast, he would ask the station to speak with the bereaved families ahead of the broadcast.

Mr Varadkar was responding to Deputy Pearse Doherty, who told the Dail that noone is questioning the professionalism with which TG4 makes documentaries, and he has no doubtr the pogramme has been made in a wa which is sensitive to the families’ feeings.

However, he said he accepts the families’ call for the screening to be postponed until after the garda investigation has concluded………

Taoiseach urges TG4 to communicate with Creeslough families

Blaney urges Seanad to back campaign against TG4 documentary

Research shows marriage helps you blood sugar levels

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

