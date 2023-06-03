Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí attend the scene of Ballyshannon fire

Gardaí say they attended the scene of a fire yesterday evening in Ballyshannon.

A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and investigations are ongoing.

