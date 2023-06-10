Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

Gardai in Donegal have issued a theft warning as people continue to enjoy the warm weather.

They are urging people to mind their property.

On foot of advice from Gardai, people are advised to not leave their mobile phone unattended, make sure it is placed in a secured pocket or closed handbag, keep purses secure and carry wallets in an inside pocket, zip up hand and shoulder bags and carry bags in front of you facing towards your body.

Additionally, if using an ATM or other card service Gardai are asking people to use your hand to cover the PIN number.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

10 June 2023
Phone Theft
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

10 June 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Romanian woman in court accused of processing proceeds of crime at banks in Donegal and Dublin

10 June 2023
Phone Theft
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

10 June 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Raphoe ongoing

10 June 2023
cyber attack
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contact to be made shortly with those affected by HSE cyber-attack

10 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car seized after motorist attempted to avoid checkpoint in Donegal

10 June 2023
Cruinniú na nÓg, Donegal, 15JUNE2019. All rights reserved. No usage permitted without prior written consent. © John Soffe 2019.
News, Top Stories

Cruinniú na nÓg gets underway today

10 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube