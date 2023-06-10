Donegal Gardai issue theft warning

Gardai in Donegal have issued a theft warning as people continue to enjoy the warm weather.

They are urging people to mind their property.

On foot of advice from Gardai, people are advised to not leave their mobile phone unattended, make sure it is placed in a secured pocket or closed handbag, keep purses secure and carry wallets in an inside pocket, zip up hand and shoulder bags and carry bags in front of you facing towards your body.

Additionally, if using an ATM or other card service Gardai are asking people to use your hand to cover the PIN number.