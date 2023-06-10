Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí warn public of bogus callers

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public to beware of bogus callers.

On a social media post, they said these callers prefer to target the more vulnerable and people who live alone.

The callers may offer services including power washing, painting or the sale of goods.

They may also call under false pretences as a collector for a charity or a local organisation.

People are advised to not engage with the person at the door.

The use of a chain lock will provide extra security.

It is recommended to not answer the door, unless the person is known or has a genuine reason to be there.

If a bogus caller is encountered, notify gardaí with a description of the person and their vehicle.

 

 

