McHugh hits out at vandalism attack on new Strabane gaelscoil

There’s been a vandalism attack at the new gaelscoil building in Strabane.

Construction at Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh is nearing completion, and three newly installed windows were broken from the inside of the building.

West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh says while this appears to have been an act of wanton vandalism and not a pre-meditated attack, it is difficult to understand the mentality of anyone who wrecks and destroys for cheap kicks.

He says this is a very important development for many people in Strabane…….