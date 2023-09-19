Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

McHugh hits out at vandalism attack on new Strabane gaelscoil

There’s been a vandalism attack at the new gaelscoil building in Strabane.

Construction at Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh is nearing completion, and three newly installed windows were broken from the inside of the building.

West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh says while this appears to have been an act of wanton vandalism and not a pre-meditated attack, it is difficult to understand the mentality of anyone who wrecks and destroys for cheap kicks.

He says this is a very important development for many people in Strabane…….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

quad
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers encouraged to prepare for quad bike rule change

19 September 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach hasn’t ruled out new broadcasting charge

19 September 2023
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

National day of action today calls for affordable childcare

19 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slow growth of domestic economy to continue

19 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

quad
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers encouraged to prepare for quad bike rule change

19 September 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach hasn’t ruled out new broadcasting charge

19 September 2023
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

National day of action today calls for affordable childcare

19 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slow growth of domestic economy to continue

19 September 2023
albert-doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty seeks review of delay in recruiting for key disability service positions in Donegal

19 September 2023
GS Window 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

McHugh hits out at vandalism attack on new Strabane gaelscoil

19 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube