Two wins on the bounce for Derry City

Derry City have beaten Galway United 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

After going in at the break scoreless, it took a Will Patching strike on 65 minutes to break the deadlock.

Pat Hoban added the insurance 4 minutes from time to give Ruaidhri Higgins’ men their second victory of the week as they also defeated Waterford on Monday evening.

Shelbourne maintain their 2-point lead over City and still have a game in hand as they overcame a stern test from Dundalk at Tolka Park.

That game finished 1-0, while in other games Waterford got back to winning ways with a convincing 4-1 win at home to Sligo and Drogheda United played out a 0-0 draw with Stephen Kenny’s St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Martin Holmes was on hand to give us his full time report from The Brandywell…