Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Owners of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary left shaken after attempted theft

The owners of the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary have been left shaken after an attempted theft last night.

At around 8:30pm it’s understood a man was dropped off near the sanctuary in a white car and made his way to the car park area where he attempted to steal collection tins.

The man was confronted and is said to have become very threatening. The car believed to have been involved drove off leaving the man at the scene before he made off on foot.

Taking to social media, the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary say it is devastated by the incident.

Gardai have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

School
News, Audio, Top Stories

ETBI representatives to meet with TDs today

26 June 2024
jackchambers
News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers to be formally appointed Finance Minister this afternoon

26 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots begin indefinite work to rule

26 June 2024
donkey sanctuary
News, Top Stories

Owners of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary left shaken after attempted theft

26 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

School
News, Audio, Top Stories

ETBI representatives to meet with TDs today

26 June 2024
jackchambers
News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers to be formally appointed Finance Minister this afternoon

26 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots begin indefinite work to rule

26 June 2024
donkey sanctuary
News, Top Stories

Owners of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary left shaken after attempted theft

26 June 2024
ai-image-adobe-stock
News, Top Stories

Major AI Summit to explore the future of education as it returns to Derry

26 June 2024
At the Donegal Creameries 125th Anniversary Celebrations in Killygordon on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Creameries celebrate 125th birthday

26 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube