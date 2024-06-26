Owners of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary left shaken after attempted theft

The owners of the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary have been left shaken after an attempted theft last night.

At around 8:30pm it’s understood a man was dropped off near the sanctuary in a white car and made his way to the car park area where he attempted to steal collection tins.

The man was confronted and is said to have become very threatening. The car believed to have been involved drove off leaving the man at the scene before he made off on foot.

Taking to social media, the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary say it is devastated by the incident.

Gardai have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.