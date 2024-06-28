Progress made on €31m wastewater project for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Significant progress has been made on a €31m project to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The scheme hopes to improve water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn.

The upgraded sewerage schemes aim to eliminate stormwater overflows, safeguard the environment and support social and economic development.

The project is now reaching the midway point with considerable progress being made, including 7.5 kilometres of pipeline already constructed across key locations in Buncrana.

Due to challenging ground conditions along Cockhill Road in Buncrana, open trench pipelaying techniques are being used and two crews have been deployed to ensure the works are completed as quickly and as safely as possible.

To date, over two kilometres of pipeline have been upgraded across the town and works are set to commence this summer to upgrade both St. Joseph’s and Glenfinn Road Pumping Stations.

Colm Claffey, Programme Manager with Uisce Eireann acknowledged the disruptions to the local community and thanked them for their patience.

For more information on this project, visit the Buncrana & Ballybofey-Stranorlar Sewerage Schemes Network Upgrade project page.