Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Progress made on €31m wastewater project for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Significant progress has been made on a €31m project to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The scheme hopes to improve water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn.

The upgraded sewerage schemes aim to eliminate stormwater overflows, safeguard the environment and support social and economic development.

The project is now reaching the midway point with considerable progress being made, including 7.5 kilometres of pipeline already constructed across key locations in Buncrana.

Due to challenging ground conditions along Cockhill Road in Buncrana, open trench pipelaying techniques are being used and two crews have been deployed to ensure the works are completed as quickly and as safely as possible.

To date, over two kilometres of pipeline have been upgraded across the town and works are set to commence this summer to upgrade both St. Joseph’s and Glenfinn Road Pumping Stations.

Colm Claffey, Programme Manager with Uisce Eireann acknowledged the disruptions to the local community and thanked them for their patience.

For more information on this project, visit the Buncrana & Ballybofey-Stranorlar Sewerage Schemes Network Upgrade project page.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Another 122 Aer Lingus flights cancelled

28 June 2024
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue urges fishers and seafood processors to apply for new investment schemes

28 June 2024
449176147_889199239913015_8727614926415370523_n
News, Top Stories

Growing concerns for missing Ethan Dixon in Derry

28 June 2024
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

Progress made on €31m wastewater project for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar

28 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Another 122 Aer Lingus flights cancelled

28 June 2024
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue urges fishers and seafood processors to apply for new investment schemes

28 June 2024
449176147_889199239913015_8727614926415370523_n
News, Top Stories

Growing concerns for missing Ethan Dixon in Derry

28 June 2024
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

Progress made on €31m wastewater project for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar

28 June 2024
Noel Jordan 1
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noel Jordan elected as Donegal MD Cathaoirleach

28 June 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man in 30s dies in cell of Donegal Garda Station

28 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube