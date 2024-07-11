Plans for new Letterkenny Town Bus Service to go out to public consultation

Plans for a new Letterkenny Town Bus Service have been unveiled.

As part of an investment by the NTA a network of local urban-style bus services will operate 17 hours a day on two routes every half hour, starting from early morning and running until late at night.

A public consultation is taking place on Wednesday, July 17th, from 3pm to 7pm at the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says it’s vital people have their say on the future of the town:

More information available here