Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Plans for new Letterkenny Town Bus Service to go out to public consultation

Plans for a new Letterkenny Town Bus Service have been unveiled.

As part of an investment by the NTA a network of local urban-style bus services will operate 17 hours a day on two routes every half hour, starting from early morning and running until late at night.

A public consultation is taking place on Wednesday, July 17th, from 3pm to 7pm at the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says it’s vital people have their say on the future of the town:

 

More information available here

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

NTA Town Bus
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans for new Letterkenny Town Bus Service to go out to public consultation

11 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2024
Cocaine
News, Top Stories

Cocaine and cash seized from van in Derry

11 July 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publish three reports on centres for older people in Donegal

11 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

NTA Town Bus
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans for new Letterkenny Town Bus Service to go out to public consultation

11 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2024
Cocaine
News, Top Stories

Cocaine and cash seized from van in Derry

11 July 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publish three reports on centres for older people in Donegal

11 July 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early Childhood Ireland calls for radical new approach from government

11 July 2024
Disability
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from national disability capital funding

11 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube