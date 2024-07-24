N56 planning issue may be escalated to the courts



A West Donegal councillor says he’s disillusioned after members were told the government is seeking the removal of provisions to facilitate development on the N56 from the County Development Plan.

The draft plan, as agreed in May, includes a provision whereby under certain circumstances, people could build on family owned land in areas opening on to the N56 which are deemed to be suitable.

However, the minister’s response was to seek that measure’s deletion from the document.

Cllr Paul Canning said the issue may have to be decided through the courts, a suggestion backed by Cllr Michael McClafferty.

He says after hours of debate, the council has nothing to show for it: