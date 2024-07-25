Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Family of John Hume distance themselves from new Peacemakers Museum in Derry

The family of John Hume has cut ties with new The Peacemakers Museum in Derry.

It has been revealed that in April 2020, four months before the Nobel Peace prize winner passed away from Alzheimer’s, there was communication between John’s wife Pat Hume, and the Gasyard Trust outlining why the family is distancing itself from the project.

It cites that if Mr Hume was well he would call for more diversity, as at present the museum focuses on three politicians, two of whom share the same view, Martin McGuiness, Mitchel McLaughlin as well as John Hume himself.

In the correspondence, Pat Hume outlines that in the absence of this fundamental commitment to inclusivity John would not want to be involved.

She also requested that in the difficult times the family were in, in the wake of John’s illness, that no further contact be made unless the appropriate changes were made.

However, the family say further emails and text messages were received but this did not include a revised concept.

The Peacemakers Museum have been contacted for comment.

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683
News, Top Stories

Bomany enter 16 hour water restriction this evening

25 July 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny asked to conserve water following dips in supply

25 July 2024
452692770_906719168161022_5365112992891462435_n
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry seize uninsured scrambler

25 July 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water main outside Falcarragh

25 July 2024
Advertisement

