43 new houses for Dungloe a step closer

There’s been a major step forward in addressing the shortage of housing in West Donegal.

It comes a week after a housing protest was held outside Dungloe’s Public Services Centre.

Within the past 5 years only 6 houses have been built by the local authority in the MD.

However, the Department of Housing has this week granted Stage 4 planning approval for 43 houses in Dungloe. The Council will now proceed with an offer to a contractor to deliver the development.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig expects that to happen within a matter of weeks:

