Water problems continue to plague Falcarragh and Gortahork – McClafferty

A West Donegal Councillor says Uisce Eireann continues to refuse to meet with local representatives while people in Falcarragh, Gortahork, and into Gweedore and the Rosses are once again without water because of reservoir issues.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says on Sunday and yesterday, he sought water tankers and got no response, with several businesses now unable to fiuntion properly because they don’t have a water supply.

He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show it’s clear there is a major problem with the reservoir and pumping station, and it needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency………….

