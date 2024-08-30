IS465 must be replaced ASAP – MacLochlainn

Donegal TDs Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have to the Chief Executive of the National Standards Authority of Ireland, appealing for the urgent publication of changes to I.S. 465, the standard underpinning the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

When she appeared before the Oireachtas Housing Committee on 14th May last, Geraldine Larkin she indicated that it was likely that the NSAI would publish their draft amendment to the standard in the third quarter.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Deputy Mac Lochlainn says there is a major problem emerging with engineers working on behalf of the Housing Agency are overruling many of the recommendations for remediation from the engineers acting on behalf of homeowners………