No McKenna Cup for Jim McGuinness’ Donegal in 2025

Jim McGuinness’ Donegal side will not be playing in the McKenna Cup at the start of next year as all have pre-season tournaments have been suspended for 2025 as part of a one-year trial.

After the one-year trial, a review will then decide whether or not the removal of pre-season tournaments will be made permanent.

The GAA say they will retain the current All-Ireland Football Championship format for the 2025 season, with any changes to be voted on at Congress in February.

Any adjustments to the All-Ireland format that are voted in will not be implemented until 2026.