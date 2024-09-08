Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No McKenna Cup for Jim McGuinness’ Donegal in 2025

Jim McGuinness’ Donegal side will not be playing in the McKenna Cup at the start of next year as all have pre-season tournaments have been suspended for 2025 as part of a one-year trial.

After the one-year trial, a review will then decide whether or not the removal of pre-season tournaments will be made permanent.

The GAA say they will retain the current All-Ireland Football Championship format for the 2025 season, with any changes to be voted on at Congress in February.

Any adjustments to the All-Ireland format that are voted in will not be implemented until 2026.

