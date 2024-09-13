Conference discussing intellectual disability services taking place in Donegal today

A conference aiming to inform and support an evidence-based approach to strategic planning within intellectual disability services is taking place in Donegal today.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life for people with intellectual disabilities as they age.

The conference “Longitudinal Dynamics in the Ageing of People with an Intellectual Disability: How Evidence from IDS-TILDA can Inform and Support Strategic Planning and Service Delivery” is being held in partnership with the Trinity Centre for Ageing & Intellectual Disability, Trinity College Dublin and will bring together key professionals and stakeholders to discuss critical findings.

The conference being held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny aims to inform and support an evidence-based approach to strategic planning within intellectual disability services and will hear about the significant findings from Wave 5 of the IDS-TILDA study.

It’s an opportunity for professionals across the HSE, voluntary organisations, and support groups to come together and translate these findings into tangible improvements in service delivery.