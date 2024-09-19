Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill’s Peter Doherty sets sights on more silverware

Peter Doherty after winning the FAI Junior Cup in May

Cockhill Celtic are on the hunt for more silverware this weekend as they take on Enniskillen Rangers in the FAI/IFA President’s Junior Cup Final.

Having won the FAI Junior Cup at the end of last season, Gavin Cullen’s side are set to take on the winners of the IFA Junior Cup on Saturday afternoon in Ballinamallard.

Cockhill’s experienced centre-half Peter Doherty spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore and says to add a piece of silverware at this time of year would give everybody a boost…

 

Kick-off in Ballinamallard is at 2PM on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

 

