Pringle confirms he will run in the next General Election as SF select two candidates in Donegal

Donegal T.D. Thomas Pringle, has confirmed that he will be seeking to retain his Dail seat in the upcoming General Election.

Announcing his decision, Deputy Pringle said as an independent, he’s always put people first rather than party, and he believes that’s what’s been missing with the current government.

On the prospect of a large number of candidates, he says that’s to be welcomed, as no-one should have an easy ride.

Deputy Pringle says some people were suggesting he would not be running again, and he was anxious to end any such speculation………..

Meanwhile, as expected, sitting Deputies Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn were selected by Sinn Fein to contest the election at a convention at the weekend.

We understand the party will take a decision closer to the election as to whether or not a third candidate will be added.