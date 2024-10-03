100 new speed cameras to be installed across the country

100 new speed cameras have been announced as part of a €9 million investment in road safety.

The initiative, which is part of Budget 2025, will support Gardaí with enforcement of the country’s traffic laws.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the new measures will help reduce speeding and ultimately save lives.

The location of the new cameras will be based on fatality and serious injury collision data, collected this year.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Minister McEntee said we’ve all been shocked by the loss of life on our roads – and the most important thing that we can do is ensure we take personal responsibility for keeping ourselves and others safe.

But she says, too many people are still willing to drive recklessly or under the influence – and road safety strategies can help, with technology, road design, driver education, tougher penalties, speed limits and where all else fails, enforcement.