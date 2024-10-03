Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

100 new speed cameras to be installed across the country

100 new speed cameras have been announced as part of a €9 million investment in road safety.

The initiative, which is part of Budget 2025, will support Gardaí with enforcement of the country’s traffic laws.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the new measures will help reduce speeding and ultimately save lives.

The location of the new cameras will be based on fatality and serious injury collision data, collected this year.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Minister McEntee said we’ve all been shocked by the loss of life on our roads – and the most important thing that we can do is ensure we take personal responsibility for keeping ourselves and others safe.

But she says, too many people are still willing to drive recklessly or under the influence – and road safety strategies can help, with technology, road design, driver education, tougher penalties, speed limits and where all else fails, enforcement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, News, Top Stories

PSNI to be fined €900,000 over data breach

3 October 2024
unifil
News, Top Stories

Protection measures for UNIFIL troops in Lebanon being “continually reviewed”

3 October 2024
speed camera
News, Top Stories

100 new speed cameras to be installed across the country

3 October 2024
ATU Visit Joe Kennedy III_-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Educational links between North and South critically important’ – Joseph P. Kennedy

3 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, News, Top Stories

PSNI to be fined €900,000 over data breach

3 October 2024
unifil
News, Top Stories

Protection measures for UNIFIL troops in Lebanon being “continually reviewed”

3 October 2024
speed camera
News, Top Stories

100 new speed cameras to be installed across the country

3 October 2024
ATU Visit Joe Kennedy III_-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Educational links between North and South critically important’ – Joseph P. Kennedy

3 October 2024
Donal Coyle 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Coyle re-elected Chair of Donegal ETB

3 October 2024
wdc 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

WDC highlights gaps in income, housing and rural infrastructure in report marking 25th anniversary

3 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube