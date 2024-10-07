Donegal schools to take part in National Walk to School Week

Today marks the beginning of Green-School’s National Walk to School Week, to encourage active transport and sustainable solutions to traffic congestion.

Green-School Travel Officers will be working with schools this week to promote active travel, carryout walkability audits, and deliver climate workshops.

Walk on Wednesday sees schools encouraged to record the number of students and walking or parking and striding to school.

Walk to School Week is facilitated in 21 schools in Donegal and is the first of four annual week-long call to action events run by Green-Schools Travel Programme.