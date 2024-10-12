Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach calls for protection of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The Taoiseach says Israel must stop firing on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, and listen to the voice of the international community.

It follows reports two peacekeepers were injured when a tank fired towards a UNIFIL observation tower at Naquoura.

Simon Harris says UN Peacekeepers must always be protected.

He says he’s discussed the safety of Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon with the UN Secretary General – and with US President Joe Biden.

Israel says it’s ‘deeply concerned’ about reports their troops fired on the UNIFIL post at Naquora.

The leaders of France Italy and Spain – who also contribute UN troops to Lebanon – say they’re outraged.

They’ve issued a joint statement accusing Israel of breaking international humanitarian law.

The UN’s Andrea Tenenti says their peacekeepers will continue to operate in the region.

Advertisement

