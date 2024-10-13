Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man due in court charged with possession of drugs in Derry

A man is due in court charged with possession of suspected Class drugs in Derry.

Following a proactive policing operation in the Glenshane Road area of Derry on Friday, a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 were seized.

The man, aged 23, has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court on November 14th.

