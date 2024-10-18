Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Michael Murphy excited to see rule enhancements in action at Croke Park

Seven proposed rule changes to the game of Gaelic Football will be trialled at Croke Park tonight in inter-provincial games.

Connacht and Leinster meet at 6, with Ulster to face Munster from 8.

Among the new rules are 4 points for a goal and 2 points for a score kicked outside a 40 metre arc.

Goalkeepers can only receive a pass inside the large rectangle or beyond the half way line.

Three players must remain in the opposing half at all times, and an advanced mark must be kicked from outside the 45 metre line into the 20 metre section of the pitch.

Donegal’s All Ireland winner Michael Murphy is a member of the Football Review Committee which drew up the seven core enhancements to help make the game more attractive.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly on Thursday’s Score programme, Michael is looking forward to seeing the rules in play at Croke Park.

